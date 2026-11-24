Scottsdale-based HonorHealth, which has been expanding across metro Phoenix over the past several years, is turning its attention to one of its older hospitals.

HonorHealth has submitted an application with the city of Phoenix Planning & Zoning Department to create a planned unit development, or PUD, for its 262-bed HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center that could include the construction of apartment units for healthcare providers to support its medical school partnership with Arizona State University.

"This collaboration will bring a jointly used Academic Support Center to the John C. Lincoln campus, serving as a hub for medical education, research, and clinical training," according to the PUD application. "The Academic Support Center will foster innovation, expand access to education, and strengthen ties between the system, ASU, and the Sunnyslope community."

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