Homebuilder buys land north of Tucson for new gated community

Mattamy Homes has acquired 22 acres of land on which it intends to build a small residential community in Marana, about 20 miles north of Tucson on Interstate 10.

The North American builder, which is operated by Toronto-based Mattamy Asset, has multiple housing projects in Arizona already underway. The company said this week that its Tucson division paid $1.485 million for the land. The deal closed Sept. 5.

The new gated community will be known as Tavira at Twin Peaks and will consist of 45 homes on 60-foot by 134-foot lots.

Groundbreaking is anticipated to start by the end of September, with sales expected to open in the summer of 2025. Homebuyers will have a choice of five single-story floor plans, the company said.

The planned amenities include a sunset viewing and garden area, a pocket park with a ramada and playground and a community trailway system. The property is directly connected to the Camino De Mañana and Twin Peaks Road multi-use paths, which are in turn connected to an 8-mile paved pathway on Tangerine Road that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

