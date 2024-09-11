Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Homebuilder buys land north of Tucson for new gated community

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
homeconstruction.png
Posted

Mattamy Homes has acquired 22 acres of land on which it intends to build a small residential community in Marana, about 20 miles north of Tucson on Interstate 10.

The North American builder, which is operated by Toronto-based Mattamy Asset, has multiple housing projects in Arizona already underway. The company said this week that its Tucson division paid $1.485 million for the land. The deal closed Sept. 5.

The new gated community will be known as Tavira at Twin Peaks and will consist of 45 homes on 60-foot by 134-foot lots.

Groundbreaking is anticipated to start by the end of September, with sales expected to open in the summer of 2025. Homebuyers will have a choice of five single-story floor plans, the company said.

The planned amenities include a sunset viewing and garden area, a pocket park with a ramada and playground and a community trailway system. The property is directly connected to the Camino De Mañana and Twin Peaks Road multi-use paths, which are in turn connected to an 8-mile paved pathway on Tangerine Road that can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Read more of this story from the Phoenix Business Journal

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen