Home price growth slows in September, according to latest Case-Shiller report

The Phoenix area’s year-over-year home price growth slowed in September compared to summer trends, but the Valley still registered one of the biggest month-over-month increases among major metros nationwide, according to a new report.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, released Tuesday, showed that home prices were up 0.3% in September over the previous month in the Phoenix metro. Between July and August, the Valley’s median had actually dropped slightly — the only monthly decrease of 2024, according to the report.

The indices showed that the median home price in Phoenix were $329,970 in September. That price was 1.8% higher than the median a year earlier, but the year-over-year growth rate is a drop from August’s 4.25% increase — and lower than gains in July and June that clocked in at 2.88% and 3.7%, respectively.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.