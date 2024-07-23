Harkins Theatres CEO Mike Bowers is appointed chair of The Cinema Foundation

Mike Bowers, the president and CEO of Harkins Theatres, has been appointed as the new chair of The Cinema Foundation.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the foundation is dedicated to strengthening the cinema industry and engaging moviegoers throughout the country.

Bowers succeeds the recently retired Tim Handren, who served as CEO of Santikos Theatres. Tori A. Baker, the CEO and president of the Salt Lake Film Society, will continue to serve as the vice chair of the foundation. Bryan Braunlich is the organization's executive director.

