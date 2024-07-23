Watch Now
Harkins Theatres CEO Mike Bowers is appointed chair of The Cinema Foundation

Bryan Kinkade
Harkins Theatres President and CEO Mike Bowers has been named the new chair of The Cinema Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theatre Owners.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 23, 2024

Mike Bowers, the president and CEO of Harkins Theatres, has been appointed as the new chair of The Cinema Foundation.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the foundation is dedicated to strengthening the cinema industry and engaging moviegoers throughout the country.

Bowers succeeds the recently retired Tim Handren, who served as CEO of Santikos Theatres. Tori A. Baker, the CEO and president of the Salt Lake Film Society, will continue to serve as the vice chair of the foundation. Bryan Braunlich is the organization's executive director.

