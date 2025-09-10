Google partners with SRP to accelerate long-duration energy storage development

Google is joining forces with one of the Valley’s major utilities to explore ways to accelerate development of long-duration energy storage, or LDES, technologies.

Under a collaboration announced today, Google and nonprofit water and power provider Salt River Project will begin studying how emerging non-lithium ion technologies perform in the real world to move more quickly toward full-scale deployment.

Google will be funding a portion of LDES pilot projects for SRP’s grid, evaluating data on how those projects perform and providing input for research and testing, according to the two entities. Details on potential projects have not been released.

