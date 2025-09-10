Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Google partners with SRP to accelerate long-duration energy storage development

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Solar panels
Posted

Google is joining forces with one of the Valley’s major utilities to explore ways to accelerate development of long-duration energy storage, or LDES, technologies.

Under a collaboration announced today, Google and nonprofit water and power provider Salt River Project will begin studying how emerging non-lithium ion technologies perform in the real world to move more quickly toward full-scale deployment.

Google will be funding a portion of LDES pilot projects for SRP’s grid, evaluating data on how those projects perform and providing input for research and testing, according to the two entities. Details on potential projects have not been released.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen