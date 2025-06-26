Google Fiber construction underway in latest Arizona expansion

TEMPE, AZ — Google Fiber's high-speed fiber internet service is being built out in Tempe.

Construction for nearly 85,000 linear feet of fiber, coordinated with the city's road repaving projects, is underway in Tempe’s Warner Ranch Neighborhood, the city said. Google pledged it will “work closely with the city and county to minimize disruption to residents.”

When the service is live, it will offer multi-gigabit residential options ranging from $70 to $150 monthly, and business-specific options at either a monthly $250 for two-gigabits or $100 for one-gigabit.

“Google Fiber wants to be in Arizona like a lot of businesses want to be in Arizona,” said Will Novak, Google Fiber's government and community affairs manager.

