Goodyear's Ballpark Village breaks ground, expands retail and entertainment options

GOODYEAR, AZ — Dirt is moving at the site of Goodyear’s future Ballpark Village – a mixed-use project that will bring new retail, dining and entertainment options near the city’s spring training facility.

Diversified Partners broke ground last week on the project, which will sit on over seven acres at the northeast corner of Estrella Parkway and Yuma Road. Construction is expected to take nine to 12 months, and the complex is on track to open sometime next year, according to a statement.

Some tenants that have already signed on include Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, Farmer Boys, and Bruster’s Real Ice Cream. The complex is almost fully leased up, with just 13,673 square feet of space remaining.

