Goldwater Institute seeks injunction to halt Arizona film tax credit payments

Another plot twist has emerged in the court case over the Arizona film tax incentive program.

Court documents show that the Goldwater Institute filed on Aug. 5 for an injunction to halt incentive payments to filmmakers participating in the program.

The move comes ahead of oral arguments set to be heard on Sept. 12 in the conservative think tank's lawsuit against the Arizona Commerce Authority's board of directors and its representatives, the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) and Gov. Katie Hobbs, among others on behalf of taxpayer residents Deborah McEwen and Jan Mittelstaedt.

