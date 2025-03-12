Glendale's longtime city manager to leave role, looks to next opportunity

GLENDALE, AZ — The city of Glendale is ready for its next era.

After nearly 10 years leading the city of Glendale's staff of approximately 2,000 employees, Kevin Phelps has decided not to renew his contract after it ends in January 2026.

The city manager of one of the largest cities in metro Phoenix — with 258,000 residents — earning a $359,840 annual salary said Tuesday that he will resign from his role overseeing the city's day-to-day operations as he looks to his next career move.

Phelps' resignation marks a culmination of years-long efforts by city leaders to lift Glendale out of near bankruptcy by identifying avenues to boost its revenue and improve the city's reputation.

