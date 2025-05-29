Glendale Council adopts official VAI Resort election results

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale residents narrowly voted in favor of one measure and against another related to the construction of the VAI Resort, likely leading to additional delays for the long-delayed mega-project.
On Tuesday night, Glendale City Council voted to adopt the final results from a mail-in special election that culminated May 20.
While initially too close to call, ultimately, 50.9% of Glendale residents voted against Proposition 401, while 49.1% voted in favor. That measure asked whether to uphold a decision made by City Council in November to rezone 10 VAI-owned acres adjacent to the resort that it plans to use for employee office space and parking.
On the other hand, 50.9% voted in favor of Proposition 402, compared to 49.07% who voted against it. That measure asked voters whether to uphold another November decision approving an updated planned area development for the site.