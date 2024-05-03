Glendale Chamber of Commerce names new CEO

GLENDALE, AZ — The Glendale Chamber of Commerce has named its new president and CEO, who will step into his new duties in June.

Joshua Gunn comes to Glendale from his most recent role as CEO of the Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce in Peoria, Illinois. He also worked in North Carolina as vice president of member investment of the Great Durham Chamber of Commerce. During that time he was named a Top 40 Chamber Executive Under 40 by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joshua Gunn as the new President and CEO of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce," said Lisa R. Baker, Chair of the Glendale Chamber’s board of directors, in a statement. "His track record of transformative leadership and commitment to community empowerment make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization into its next chapter of success."

Gunn will be taking over the Chamber after the departure earlier this year of longtime leader Robert Heidt. Heidt is now president and CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, which announced in November that he was taking that job.

