Gilbert postpones decision on Target project as residents cite traffic concerns

A Scottsdale-based developer has plans to turn an empty 16-acre lot of land in southern Gilbert into a new Target, despite pushback from residents.

The project was up for discussion during the April 7 Gilbert Town Council meeting, but no decision was made during the meeting. Instead, Council agreed to postpone the agenda item until April 21 to allow the applicant time to answer questions from Council members.

SimonCRE is developing the land at the southeast corner of Higley and Ocotillo roads, and attorney Reese Anderson of Pew & Lake PLC, is representing the project. The land has sat vacant for over 23 years, Anderson said.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.