Gilbert-based EV company Zevx liquidates assets, winds down operations

A Gilbert-based electric vehicle charging company that landed millions of dollars in a venture capital deal last year is liquidating its assets and closing its business.

Zevx Inc., via special purpose entity Zevx Liquidation LLC, auctioned off inventory — including battery packs, modules and equipment — from its warehouse at 565 E. Germann Road in Gilbert this week and is in the process of selling its intellectual property, David Johnson, principal and managing director of Resolution Financial Advisors LLC, confirmed to the Business Journal.

Resolution Financial Advisors is facilitating Zevx’s liquidation. Johnson said he was unable to disclose a valuation for Zevx's auction proceeds, which have not yet been calculated.

Zevx officials did not respond to a request for comment on the company's closure.

