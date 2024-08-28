Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Frontier Airlines adds another new flight from Phoenix

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Frontier jet.jpg
Posted

Frontier Airlines, one of the fastest-growing airlines at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, has added a new route between Phoenix and Southern California.

The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier announced Tuesday it will start flying between Sky Harbor and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).

The new route will start operating on Nov. 21 and will operate four times a week.

Frontier will be competing with American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which both also have nonstop flights to Burbank.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen