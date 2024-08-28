Frontier Airlines adds another new flight from Phoenix

Frontier Airlines, one of the fastest-growing airlines at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, has added a new route between Phoenix and Southern California.
The Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier announced Tuesday it will start flying between Sky Harbor and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR).
The new route will start operating on Nov. 21 and will operate four times a week.
Frontier will be competing with American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which both also have nonstop flights to Burbank.