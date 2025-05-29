Fried chicken chain Zaxbys targets more growth in Phoenix, across the state

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Valley’s first Zaxbys location is expected to open this summer, but the Georgia-based fried chicken chain is already looking to grow its presence across Arizona.

Zaxbys currently has two franchisee groups in the Phoenix area — Brian and Jessica Nelson and Travis DeGoey and Thomas DeGoey — that have started leasing land and building locations. The first Arizona Zaxbys will be owned and operated by the Nelsons and will be located in Queen Creek.

“We feel very bullish about our entry into the Valley with these two amazing franchisees,” Bert Lane, Zaxbys vice president of franchise sales, told the Business Journal.

