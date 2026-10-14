French aircraft maker scouts Valley for manufacturing site as it targets 2028 deliveries

When Gautier Meyers acquired DTA Aircraft in 2022, the former gyrocopter pilot had a vision of building a personal aircraft that he could fly from his office to weekly lunch meetings with his mother.

Meyers also saw potential to expand the longtime French aircraft manufacturing company to the U.S. to capture a piece of an emerging market for electric vertical takeoff and landing — or eVTOL — aircraft.

“It was the genesis of the project because what he wanted to achieve was really building that machine on safety for his own use, and he was planning on commercializing it later down the road,” Théo Parant, cofounder and CEO of DTA Americas, told the Business Journal. “When Gautier and I met, we figured it would be great to actually go to the U.S. because it’s the biggest identified market anyway.”

Four years later, DTA Aircraft's concept evolved into the JP1, a two-seat hybrid eVTOL the company aims to produce in Arizona via its U.S. subsidiary DTA Americas.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.