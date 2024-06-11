FrameTec gets approval for new $150M Casa Grande manufacturing plant

FrameTec, an Arizona building component maker, is a step closer to "covering the state" after a recent approval from Casa Grande's Planning & Zoning Commission.

The Camp Verde-based company got the go-ahead from the commission on June 6 for a major site plan related to its proposed expansion. The two-building, 254,000-square-foot plant for producing roof trusses and wall panels will be located on about 30 acres at the northeast corner of Thornton Road and Ash Avenue.

Kyle Brock, CEO of FrameTec, told the Phoenix Business Journal that construction is expected to start in early fall with the first building operational by the start of 2026. The two buildings will be built concurrently and employ more than 400 people after the second building becomes fully operational in 2027.

The Arizona Commerce Authority said in March that FrameTec's Casa Grande project represents about a $150 million capital investment. FrameTec uses a proprietary material handling and finger-jointing system to help build its components, according to previous reporting.

