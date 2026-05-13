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Former Spirit Airlines fleet finds temporary home in West Valley

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GOODYEAR, AZ — There is a unique gathering going on in Phoenix’s West Valley – dozens of bright yellow airplanes lined up and not moving anywhere.

Phoenix Goodyear Airport is now the temporary home to a fleet of passenger jets that once flew for Spirit Airlines, the Florida-based low-cost airline that abruptly ceased operations earlier this month.

The majority of Spirit’s planes were leased, and their various owners – around a dozen of them – decided to move the planes to the AerSale Inc. facilities at the Goodyear Airport. As of May 11, there were 82 former Spirit planes in Goodyear, said Jackie Carlon, senior vice president of marketing and communications at AerSale.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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