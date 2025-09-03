Federal job training centers in Arizona reopen after legal challenges

The Phoenix Job Corps center that abruptly closed earlier this summer is back in business.

The Job Corps center, which is located at 518 South 3rd St., is open and actively enrolling new students, according to a statement from the career training organization. Students who were sent home when a pause was announced earlier this year are returning to campus.

The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee has voted to continue funding Job Corps programs across the country for fiscal year 2026, after the U.S. Department of Labor announced it was pausing Job Corps operations on May 29. The restored funding still needs approval by the full Senate and House of Representatives.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.