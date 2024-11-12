Fairmont Scottsdale Princess opens reimagined restaurant

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess recently reopened its restaurant Toro Scottsdale, which is connected to the clubhouse of the TPC Scottsdale golf course, but the renovated restaurant offers more than a place to eat and drink after hitting the links.

Toro Scottsdale still has its sweeping view of the 18th hole of TPC Scottsdale, where the WM Phoenix Open is held annually, but its new design is meant to create a vibe specific for the restaurant and does not rely heavily on the golf atmosphere. Rather, it is meant to attract a broader clientele with lush greenery, large windows and custom plateware.

The renovation of Toro comes as the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is planning wider improvements that are set to include 27,000 square feet of new food and beverage options, more guest rooms and an expanded event space with 35,000 additional square feet.

