EVIT files lawsuit to invalidate 'illegal' lease on its Mesa campus

The East Valley Institute of Technology District has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court asking a judge to invalidate an allegedly "illegal" lease on its Mesa campus.

Last year, an internal review uncovered a lease signed in 2011 between EVIT's then-superintendent and the owner of a 45,000-square-foot building built on EVIT's Mesa campus for Adelante Healthcare.

Adelante pays a monthly lease of $60,000 to the owner of the building, Canada-based Mesa Medical LLP, which in turn pays $2,700 each month to EVIT to lease the land.

Chad Wilson, superintendent of EVIT, claims that his team could not find any records that the lease was approved by the EVIT governing board or by the voters in the EVIT Career Technical Education District, both of which are required by law.

