Estrella developer seeks zoning change for 1,500-acre parcel in Goodyear

Goodyear City Council is scheduled to vote Sept. 22 on a zoning request by the developer of the 20,000-acre Estrella master-planned community.

When construction of Loop 303 was being planned several years ago, it was expected to cut straight through Estrella, along the Cotton Lane alignment, said Jeff Zimmerman, vice president of development for Estrella Development Co., developer of Estrella.

In July 1988, zoning was approved with an expectation that Loop 303 would be built in that area, which is in the foothills of the Sierra Estrella Mountains 30 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix. Because of that, there was an expectation that more commercial and multifamily would be developed along that corridor.

"The 303 is now slated to go west of all of Estrella, even west of Rainbow Valley Road," Zimmerman said. "It's no longer part of the Estrella framework."

Because the construction of Loop 303 took a different route, there really is no need for the density originally expected, Zimmerman added.

