East Valley taco chain to open four new locations

East Valley restaurant The Taco Spot reached 11 locations across the Valley with the most recent store opening in Gilbert last week.

Four more spots are set to open before the end of 2024 as the expansion kick continues.

The concept, which was started in Chandler in 2020, is known for its birria tacos, birria quesadillas, burritos, tacos, nachos, and vampire-style Mexican food. Brothers Jorge and Jesus Ruiz opened the first location during the COVID-19 pandemic after they built up a bit of a following selling tacos out of a Chandler barbershop.

The Taco Spot quickly grew its customer base because of its food and its robust social media presence – today the restaurant has more than 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, plus another 239,000 followers on Instagram and 249,000 followers on TikTok.

