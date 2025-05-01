East Valley cities among nation's fastest-growing, with one ranking fourth for large cities

GILBERT, AZ — Cities across the Valley have picked up a reputation for rapid growth in recent years, but a new report shows the East Valley boasts some of the nation’s fastest-growing cities over the longer haul.

The analysis from online self-storage listings platform StorageCafe measured Gilbert as the large city with the fourth-fastest growth in the country between 2014 and 2023. The East Valley city grew by 22% during that time, a percentage its matched in its category by the larger Henderson, Nevada, and exceeded only by Irvine, California (34%) and Orlando, Florida (25%).

Two other East Valley cities were also on the high-growth side of the large-cities list, which includes 88 cities whose populations are higher than 250,000. Chandler ranked No. 17 with 13% growth over a decade, while Mesa ranked No. 22 with 12% growth.

But while Gilbert was near the top for large cities, the percentage growth of another East Valley community was more than six times higher.

