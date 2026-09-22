Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

East Coast bank to lay off dozens of workers, close Tempe facility

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Layoffs workers employee AP
Posted

A publicly traded East Coast financial services company intends to close a Valley facility and lay off 120 people.

Truist Bank, the retail banking arm of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Truist Financial Corp. sent a letter to the Arizona Department of Economic Security on Sept. 15 saying that 120 workers at its facility in Tempe who are employed by Truist’s near-prime auto loan subsidiary, Regional Acceptance Corp., will lose their jobs.

The layoffs are to be spread out from Nov. 30 through Feb. 28, 2027, when the facility at 1700 North Desert Drive in Tempe will permanently close, according to the letter, that was issued in accordance with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo