American Airlines to anchor future $4 billion terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor

The next terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be anchored by American Airlines, the city of Phoenix announced Monday.

While still years away from being operational, American Airlines signing on to be the main airline operating in the new terminal shows the company is committed to Sky Harbor and willing to make a major investment into the airport as a hub.

The new terminal, dubbed the West Terminal, will be built on the west side of the airport between Terminal 3 and the rental car center.

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