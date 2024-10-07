Dutch Bros exec opens up on company's big plans for Tempe

Months before it moves into its new corporate center, Dutch Bros Coffee is buzzing about Tempe.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros signed a big office lease earlier this year at Liberty Center in Tempe to be a major corporate location for the coffee chain. It's set to take occupancy in early 2025. The company announced earlier this year plans to grow its presence in the Phoenix metro. The company initially opened a small office at The Quad as it looked for a full-time space in the Phoenix area.

Jess Elmquist, chief people officer at Dutch Bros, said Arizona made sense because the company already has a strong presence with 85 locations in the state. He added that Tempe stood out as it offered a deep pool for workforce talent and reasonable commute times for employees who live throughout the Valley.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.