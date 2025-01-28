Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Downtown property once planned for Phoenix hotel project sold in foreclosure auction

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Historic building.jpg
Posted

The fate of a historic warehouse next to the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is up in the air following a foreclosure sale of the property.

That warehouse at 39 E. Jackson St. was going to be incorporated into a 25-story Fairmont hotel and residences tower with five restaurants developed by acclaimed Valley chef Alessandro "Alex" Stratta.

But the lender, Aeneas Venture Partners 4 LLC, bought back the building as the sole bidder in a January trustee auction for $17.2 million after the developer defaulted on its $15 million loan, Maricopa County records show.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen