Diversified Partners plans 16-acre retail development in fast-growing Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A new mixed-use retail project is in the works that will bring 120,000 square feet of commercial space to the West Valley city of Surprise.

Diversified Partners is developing the project, which will sit on 16 acres at the northeast corner of Cotton Road and Cactus Lane. Some confirmed tenants include eateries like Bojangles, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, and Bahama Bucks, along with Terrible’s – a convenience store and gas station.

A veterinary group is another confirmed tenant, while a boutique boxing club and breakfast restaurant are also planning to lease space, according to a recent announcement from Diversified Partners.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.