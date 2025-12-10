Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Diversified Partners plans 16-acre retail development in fast-growing Surprise

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Surprise sign
Posted

SURPRISE, AZ — A new mixed-use retail project is in the works that will bring 120,000 square feet of commercial space to the West Valley city of Surprise.

Diversified Partners is developing the project, which will sit on 16 acres at the northeast corner of Cotton Road and Cactus Lane. Some confirmed tenants include eateries like Bojangles, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, and Bahama Bucks, along with Terrible’s – a convenience store and gas station.

A veterinary group is another confirmed tenant, while a boutique boxing club and breakfast restaurant are also planning to lease space, according to a recent announcement from Diversified Partners.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen