Child struck by vehicle in Surprise business parking lot

Police say the child suffered non-life-threatening injuries
SURPRISE, AZ — A child has been taken to a hospital after being hit by a car in a business parking lot in Surprise.

Just after 10 a.m., Surprise police were called to a private property near 163rd Avenue and Pat Tillman Boulevard for reports of a crash with injuries.

When officers got to the scene, they learned a child was struck by a car.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Surprise PD.

Details of the crash are still under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

