Phoenix restaurants to compete for coveted Michelin stars as guide expands to Southwest in 2026

PHOENIX — Which Phoenix restaurant will win the Valley’s first Michelin star?

That is the question culinary industry professionals, as well as local foodies, will be asking next year as the famed Michelin Guide expands its reach to Arizona.

The dining rating company, which publishes an annual guide to the world’s top restaurants, announced this week it will create a Michelin Guide Southwest in 2026, which will highlight restaurants from Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

“Our anonymous Inspectors have been eager to expand further into the Southwest and share their discoveries with the world,” said Gwendal Poullennec, The Michelin Guide’s international director, in a statement.

