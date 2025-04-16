Watch Now
Developer to start work on 27-story residential tower near Arizona State University

The tower just east of the intersection of Mill Avenue and University Drive would have 380 apartments
TEMPE, AZ — An Indiana company plans to build a 27-story residential tower across the street from Arizona State University in downtown Tempe.

Trinitas Ventures paid $6 million to buy a 0.61-acre vacant parcel at 211 E. 7th St. from College Enterprises Inc., which traces to Therese Stohlgren, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

Construction on the 380-unit apartment tower is expected to begin within the next month and be open by summer 2027, said Matt Klinzing, director of development operations for Trinitas. He did not disclose total development costs of the project.

