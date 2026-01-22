Denmark logistics giant DSV starts construction on regional headquarters in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A major logistics and transportation company has started work on its new Mesa regional headquarters.

Denmark-based DSV will begin construction on an 87-acre piece of land near Ellsworth and Pecos roads in southeast Mesa after company executives and Mesa city officials turned the first shovel of dirt during a Jan. 21 ceremony.

Within a year, the vacant lot will turn into a 950,000-square-foot facility, serving semiconductor customers and housing several company divisions, according to a company announcement.

DSV is among the largest global transport and logistics companies, with thousands of employees, offices and facilities in more than 90 countries.

