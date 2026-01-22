Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denmark logistics giant DSV starts construction on regional headquarters in Mesa

Renderings of DSV regional headquarters in Mesa
MESA, AZ — A major logistics and transportation company has started work on its new Mesa regional headquarters.

Denmark-based DSV will begin construction on an 87-acre piece of land near Ellsworth and Pecos roads in southeast Mesa after company executives and Mesa city officials turned the first shovel of dirt during a Jan. 21 ceremony.

Within a year, the vacant lot will turn into a 950,000-square-foot facility, serving semiconductor customers and housing several company divisions, according to a company announcement.

DSV is among the largest global transport and logistics companies, with thousands of employees, offices and facilities in more than 90 countries.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

