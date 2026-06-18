Dallas-based Vandelay makes big bet on Phoenix with restaurant expansion

PHOENIX — A Dallas hospitality company has signed two more leases in the Phoenix area even before its first Arizona location opens.

Vandelay Cos. has signed leases to open a pair of locations of its East Coast-inspired Hudson House eatery in the Phoenix area at the same time it is constructing its Drake’s Hollywood concept in Scottsdale.

“Phoenix is a dynamic, rapidly growing market with a dining scene that perfectly aligns with our vision,” said Hunter Pond, the founder, chairman and CEO of Vandelay Cos. “Introducing Hudson House to the Valley with two distinct locations allows us to share our signature coastal hospitality with a broader audience, while we simultaneously gear up to unveil Drake's Hollywood later this year.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.