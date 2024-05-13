Dallas-based Steward Health Care puts four Arizona hospitals up for sale amid bankruptcy filing

Four Arizona hospitals owned by Dallas-based Steward Health Care have been listed for sale following the company's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The move by the health care system to sell all 31 of its hospital properties nationally has already prompted Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes to announce a formal investigation into the circumstances leading up to Steward's May 6 filing for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Court documents revealed the company has roughly $9 billion in debt.

Steward's hospitals in Arizona are Florence Hospital in Florence, Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix and Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital in Tempe.

