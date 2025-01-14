Costco proposes new Business Center in East Valley

Costco has proposed building a new Costco Business Center in Chandler.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission will decide on Jan. 15 whether to change the zoning for an 18-acre parcel of the southwest corner of Pecos and Alma School roads in Chandler that would allow for Costco to build its second Business Center in the Valley and its 21st location in the state.

Costco Business Centers differ from traditional Costco warehouses in that they cater to small businesses and stock more food and office supplies in bulk. There are only 26 Costco Business Centers across the U.S. The company has one already open in Phoenix near Indian School Road and Grand Avenue.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.