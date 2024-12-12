Construction starts on first Tempo by Hilton hotel in Phoenix

Ground has been broken on the first Tempo by Hilton hotel in the Phoenix metro area.

Being built in Mesa, on the southeast corner of Power Road and the southern portion of Loop 202, the dual-branded Tempo by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton at Gallery Park in Mesa started construction earlier this month.

The hotel is planned to have a total of 174 rooms spread across four stories. Tempo by Hilton will offer 97 “upscale lifestyle rooms,” according to an announcement. Tempo will also have a resort-style pool with cabanas, an event lawn, private event spaces, and indoor and outdoor fitness areas. The Homewood Suites by Hilton portion of the hotel will feature 77 extended-stay suites.

The hotel will also have a full-service restaurant and bar that will offer “an elevated casual dining experience with a New American menu,” the company said.

