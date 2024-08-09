City of Tempe looks to redevelop former Performing Arts Center into high-rise tower

The city of Tempe is looking to bring a new high-rise development to the Mill Avenue district.

Tempe in late July posted a request for qualifications, or RFQ, seeking a developer to demolish the existing building at 124 E. Sixth Street — the site of the former Tempe Performing Arts Center next to City Hall — and build a new long-term asset for the city.

“This is an opportunity for a developer to create something very special,” said Tempe Economic Development Director Mike DiDomenico in a statement. “This City of Tempe wants to partner with a developer that can show a vision for this city’s future by providing a building designed for the needs of both today and tomorrow.”

The proposed project would add another significant development to a submarket already considered one of the strongest in the metro.

