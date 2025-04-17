'Chopped' finalist to open new restaurant in 'underrepresented' part of Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A brand-new restaurant concept will be opening in Scottsdale this summer at the corner of near Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway.

Heritage Kitchen + Cocktails will be taking over a 3,000-square-foot restaurant space in the retail center on the southeast corner of the intersection. The restaurant will be ran by acclaimed chef Christopher Brugman, who appeared on the Food Network show “Chopped" as well as held leadership positions in the kitchens of the Mountain Shadows and Castle Hot Springs resorts.

Brugman is opening Heritage with longtime restaurant operator Eric Greenwald. Local investor Mark Goldberg is also an owner.

Greenwald and Brugman both live near where Heritage will open, and they agreed that the neighborhood needed more dining options.

