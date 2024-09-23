Chandler's District Downtown project moves ahead after commission approval

A project that is key to the buildout of downtown Chandler is moving through the city's approval process.

The project, The District Downtown, is not new to Chandler. City officials gave a thumbs-up to the project back in 2022. Now, an updated version received approval from Chandler's Planning & Zoning Commission at its Sept. 18 meeting. The case to rezone the land and approve a preliminary development plan will move to Chandler City Council at its Oct. 17 meeting.

The District Downtown would be developed on nearly 45 acres the southwest corner of Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue, just north of Loop 202.

The developer, Meridian West AZ/202 LLC, is working through city channels again to add automobile and truck retail sales to be permitted uses within the mixed-use development, along with other changes to the 2022 plan.

