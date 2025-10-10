Chandler plant to produce Intel's most advanced US-made semiconductor technology

Intel Corp. unveiled details Thursday about its sophisticated Panther Lake processors and Arizona’s critical role in manufacturing the company's next-generation personal computer chip technology.

Intel plans to enter high-volume production for its Panther Lake chips – the brains that run computers or other electronic devices – at its Ocotillo plant in Chandler later this year. Panther Lake is the company’s first product built on Intel 18A, which the company claims is the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the U.S.

“In Arizona, it’s the beating heart of Fab 52. The new fab that we've built here is all about enabling capacity for that new technology,” said Kevin O’Buckley, senior vice president and general manager of foundry services at Intel. “For us, from a foundry perspective, it's all about bringing these new technologies to market for the first time, exercising this new facility, this new team and all these new tools.”

