Chandler moves to hike utility rates for the second time in a year as operating costs climb

Chandler residents and businesses could see a utility hike for a second time in less than a year.

The city of Chandler approved a notice of intent to increase water, wastewater, reclaimed water and solid waste rates at an Aug. 10 study session due to rising operating costs, capital construction materials and debt service costs.

Utility increases will be discussed at an Oct. 15 public hearing and again Nov. 12 when City Council will make a final vote on the ordinance.

Under the ordinance, the city proposes increasing water rates by 9% and wastewater by 6.5% across residential, multifamily, nonresidential and industrial users. Reclaimed water rates will also increase by 9%, and the monthly service charge for solid waste bills will rise by 4.5% (for residential collection and alley charges) to meet the growing costs for these services.

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