Chandler hears proposal for downtown mixed-use project

CHANDLER, AZ — A big downtown project is under consideration by the Chandler City Council.

In a study session on Oct. 14, the Council heard a presentation about the project, dubbed The District Downtown, from city staff and Brennan Ray, an attorney from Burch & Cracchiolo who is working on behalf of developer Meridian West AZ/202 LLC.

No action was taken on Oct. 14, but the Council offered feedback on the project ahead of its appearance on the regular meeting agenda on Oct. 17.

The District Downtown would be developed in multiple phases on nearly 45 acres the southwest corner of Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue, just north of Loop 202.

The project's first phase would comprise off-site perimeter and horizontal improvements along Pecos Road and Arizona Avenue.

The vertical buildout would start in the second phase with a portion of the commercial plans, including two hotels and a multifamily component.

The buildout of office buildings, auto dealerships and more would be tied to market demand.

