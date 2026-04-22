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Chandler firm preps commercial launch of new-age wheels for mining trucks

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A Chandler-based startup is gearing up for commercial deployment of its patented air suspension wheels following a series of validation trials at iron ore mines in Minnesota.

After years of research, development and testing, Global Air Cylinder Wheels has moved into a new phase for its air suspension wheels and is negotiating purchase order agreements with undisclosed global mining operators in the U.S. and Australia.

“We’ve already proved our wheel works in the real world,” Harmen van Kamp, CEO of Global Air Cylinder Wheels, said. “The wheel is real. Now we’re focused on making it better and preparing it for commercial release.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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