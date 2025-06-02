Watch Now
Chandler city manager resigns, lands gig at University of Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ — Josh Wright is moving on from the City of Chandler, but he's not moving very far.

Chandler's city manager announced May 29 he will resign his post Aug. 1 after nearly four years at the helm to take a position at the University of Arizona. Wright was named the University of Arizona’s chief facilities and planning officer on the same day he announced his resignation from the city of Chandler.

The University of Arizona alumnus and Chandler native joined the city's government in 2017 as an assistant city manager after 10 years at both Wickenburg and the Town of Marana.

