Carvana opens auction, vehicle reconditioning ‘megasite’ in Chandler

The site will reportedly create 200 new jobs
CHANDLER, AZ — Carvana has opened its first vehicle reconditioning “megasite” in the Valley that will create 200 new jobs.

The Tempe-based online used car retailer announced Tuesday that is has integrated vehicle inspection and reconditioning center (IRC) capabilities at the company’s existing ADESA wholesale auction facility at 400 N. Beck Ave. in Chandler. The site spans nearly 100 acres with more 5,000 parking spaces, providing “ample infrastructure” to support Carvana’s reconditioning operations and ADESA auction services, according to the company.

Carvana’s IRC integration will expand its overall production capacity, enhancing vehicle inventory and same-day delivery for retail and wholesale customers in the Valley, according to a company announcement.

