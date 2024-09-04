Cannon Beach nears completion as new entertainment users emerge

MESA, AZ — After more than three years in the making, Cannon Beach has added a wave of new retailers as it prepares to open to the public.

Cole Cannon, the developer of the namesake surf park in southeast Mesa, said power has recently been delivered to the site, which allows him to do filtration, put water in pools and test the waves.

Throughout September, Cannon said there will be soft opening-type events with pro surfers for tenants that are opening locations at Cannon Beach.

The goal is to work out any kinks before opening to the public.

Cannon Beach, located on 37 acres on the southeast corner of Power and Warner roads, will include 500,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, a surf lagoon, a 17-foot cliff-diving lagoon and more.

There will be two hotels on site. One of those will be an Aloft Hotel by Marriott and the other will be a four-star Cannon Beach-branded hotel that will be inspired by beach towns in Southern California and Hawaii.

Some of the tenants are nearing their opening dates and others have recently signed on.

Cannon said users like LIVE Hydration Spa, Moku Hawaiian Grill, Hi5 Nails & Spa and The Fresh Monkee are set to open in the coming weeks.

