A Canadian robotics startup with expansion plans in the Valley secured a large investment to scale its automated homebuilding production network across North America.

Promise Robotics announced Nov. 17 it closed a $40 million series B round led by White Star Capital with participation from Horizons Ventures, Radical Ventures and Public Sector Pension Investment Board. The investment — in Canadian dollars — equates to roughly $28 million in U.S. dollars based on current foreign exchange rates.

"From our very first conversations with the Promise Robotics team, it was clear nobody is building what they're building,” Sanjay Zimmermann, general partner at White Star Capital, said. “Home construction is a massive industry that needs a new way to keep up with demand, and Promise (Robotics) is delivering it, giving builders automated production as a service through its technology, factories, and a business model designed to scale.”

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