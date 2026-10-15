Canadian robotics firm partners with nation's largest homebuilder, expands into Phoenix

A Canadian company that is expanding its “factory-as-a-service” model with a new plant in the Phoenix metro has inked a production partnership with the nation’s largest homebuilder.

Promise Robotics said on Oct. 13 that it has entered an agreement with D.R. Horton, a Texas-based homebuilder that's highly active across the Valley. The deal makes D.R. Horton the first major builder to tap into Promise Robotics’ integrated “physical AI” production platform that uses robotic manufacturing in factory settings to automate production on existing home designs.

D.R. Horton will use Promise Robotics’ services to help in the production of at least 1,250 homes, the companies said.

Toward this end, Promise Robotics, which is based in Toronto, is making its first foray into the U.S. market by setting up a manufacturing facility in the Valley.

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