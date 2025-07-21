Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson sets up shop in the Valley, records show

PHOENIX — Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson appears to be setting up a fiefdom in the Valley.

Peterson, an outspoken critic of political correctness who has cultivated a robust following in conservative circles, has purchased millions of dollars worth of real estate in the Phoenix metro — and has headquartered his family-run online education venture, Peterson Academy, in the Valley.

An entity managed by Peterson's son-in-law, Peterson Academy Chief Operating Officer Jordan Fuller, recently closed on the $30 million Paradise Valley estate sold by Alex Meruelo, who previously owned the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes before being forced to sell the team in the summer of 2024 following a failed bid to build a hockey arena complex in the Valley.

All told, Peterson and his family have been tied to more than $50 million worth of Valley real estate transactions over the past couple of years.

